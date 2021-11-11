Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

Alaskan Copper River salmon from the first shipment of the season of the valuable fish from Alaska, in Seattle, May 17, 2013. (AP / Ted S. Warren)

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 3.5/5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 1645 Western Avenue

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 59 Wolf Road

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 68 Central Avenue

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4/5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 351 Broadway

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4/5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $

– Address: 203 Wolf Road #1

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4/5 (309 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1470 Western Avenue

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5/5 (236 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1192 Western Avenue

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4/5 (522 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 42-44 State Street

Tripadvisor

– Rating: 4.5/5 (738 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1814 Western Avenue