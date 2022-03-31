WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United University Professions donated thousands of pieces of medical supplies to those who need it in Ukraine. Thursday afternoon, volunteers at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church along with UUP loaded 20,000 surgical gowns and 450 face shields to be sent to Ukraine.

Officials said the supplies were bought during the height of the pandemic for SUNY hospitals. Now that the hospitals no longer need the equipment, UUP decided to donate those items.

‘We made those purchases, we’ve had them in a warehouse, and now we have decided — the leadership of UUP — felt the folks in Ukraine need it,” UUP Pres. Dr. Frederick E. Kowal said. “People are getting wounded, they are sick. They need this help, health supplies. Medical supplies are low, so we are making this contribution.”