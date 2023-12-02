ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heroes Hideout in Albany will be hosting a meet and greet with WWE star Cody Rhodes. The event is scheduled for December 9.

Known as The American Nightmare, Rhodes is a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and a six-time Tag Team Champion. He has wrestled against the likes of Roman Reigns, Triple H, Randy Orton and Seth Rollins.

Heroes Hideout is located within Crossgates Mall. The event is set to begin at 11 a.m.

You can buy Cody Rhodes tickets online by visiting the store’s website. Ticket sales for the meet and greet will end on December 7 at 10 p.m.