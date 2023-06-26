ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heroes Hideout in Colonie Center is hosting a string of meet and greets with several pro-wrestlers, including some WWE legends. The first event is scheduled for July 9.

Veterans of the ring will be at the toys and collectibles store for photo ops and autographs. The full meet and greet schedule is listed below:

Pro-wrestlers at Colonie Center

July 9 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Charlies Haas

July 15 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Ted “Million Dollar Man” Dibiase, Buff Bagwell

July 16 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Madison Rayne

July 25 – 6 p.m. Britt Baker



The mall is located at 131 Colonie Center. You can register for the meet & greet events on the Heroes Hideout website.