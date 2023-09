COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After four years in the Colonie Center Mall, a toy store is permanently closing its doors. Heroes Hideout was located next to Macy’s in the mall.

The news of the closure comes less than a week after the store held a meet and greet for two former “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” stars, Catherine Sutherland and Walter Emanuel Jones.

The store will close on Oct. 8 and then open a store at Crossgates Mall in November. During this time, the store will still be available online.