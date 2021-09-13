HERO scholarship winners announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Education officials at a local for-profit college announced the winners of the HERO scholarship.

Two residents from the city of Albany received a full scholarship to the Mildred Elly School in Albany. The two winners were chosen from 15 applicants.

The winners, Leroy Bowen and Careese Bowen, will be moving on to pursue education in massage therapy and nursing.

“We’re here to support you all through this journey, so congratulations and when we meet again, we’ll be figuring out where your storefront’s gonna be,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said.

According to school officials, the winners were selected due to their passion to help others and their pursuit of education to make a positive impact in the community.