HERO Scholarship winners announced in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, winners and finalists of the Fall 2020 Hope to Engage in Education to Revitalize the Opportunity in Our Community Scholarship—or HERO Scholarship—were announced.

The two winning Albany residents were selected because of their passion to help others and pursue an education that can make a positive difference. They are:

Monet Washington

Samantha Thomas

Winners receive a full scholarship to Mildred Elley, a school with two-year programs and professional certifications at campuses in Albany, New York City, and Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Mildred Elley and the City of Albany Police Department partner for the HERO scholarship.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan was on hand with Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mildred Elley Albany Campus President Annette Jeffes to name the winners Tuesday morning.