ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Police Department needs help to identify two groups of individuals that were involved in an exchange of gunfire on Sunday, at Crossgate Mall. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of Best Buy, where an uninvolved 17-year-old girl was shot in the hand.

According to the police, the suspects in this incident all fled prior to the officers’ arrival. Police said the incident appears to be isolated and remains under investigation.

Police are asking if anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Guilderland Police Department, Criminal Investigation Unit at (518) 356-1501, or submit a tip at Capital Region Crime Stoppers. You can see images of the suspects below.

