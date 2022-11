ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Helderberg to Hudson Half Marathon date has been set for Saturday, April 15, 2023. The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m., and registration will open on Thursday.

The race takes place up along Jennings Landing and against the Hudson River. Runners can look forward to a post-race festival that awaits them. The festival will include food, beer, and live music.