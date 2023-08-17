COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A heavy police presence was seen on Saratoga Street in the city of Cohoes Thursday night.
Police said a crash closed the street from Tibbits Avenue to Hot Dog Charlie’s. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
by: Courtney Ward
