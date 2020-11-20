‘Heartsgiving’: Latham family marks 5 years giving out dinners to people in need

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For five years, Kim Moffre along with her husband Mike and children Michael and Schuyler, have been giving back to the community with their annual tradition called ‘Heartsgiving.’

Each year they put together baskets, that come complete with items for a Thanksgiving dinner, and give them to local families in need.

When they first started the tradition, they gave away seven baskets. This year they’re giving away 100 baskets to families in need.

From the turkey to the pumpkin pie, each basket comes equipped with all the fixings to make a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

Moffre, who works for the Center for Disability Services, was inspired to start the tradition after helping her son create similar baskets for his local gym growing up. After he graduated with a black belt, she wanted to keep the tradition going.

Each year they drop off baskets to the Veterans Miracle Center, the VA, Ronald McDonald House, Center for Disability Services, North Colonie School, as well as other schools, churches and organizations. This year they added Street Soldiers to the list.

Moffre says ‘Heartsgiving’ wouldn’t be possible without the donations and support from both her family and the community.