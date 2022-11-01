ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Healthy Living Expo will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Concourse of the Empire State Plaza. The expo will feature a number of vendors offering health, wellness, and financial services.
Event goers will have the opportunity to get a flu shot. A full list of participants at the expo are as follows:
- MVP Flu Vaccination (free with insurance!)
- St. Peter’s Health Partners
- Center for Donations and Transplant
- NYS OGS Employee Assistance Program
- NYS OGS Office of Diversity & Inclusion
- NYS Office of Mental Health
- Public Employees Federation
- NYS DOH Bureau of Community Integration & Alzheimer’s Disease
- Mental Health Association of New York
- M&T Bank
- Centers Health Care
- Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern NY
- American Heart Association