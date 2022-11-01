ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Healthy Living Expo will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Concourse of the Empire State Plaza. The expo will feature a number of vendors offering health, wellness, and financial services.

Event goers will have the opportunity to get a flu shot. A full list of participants at the expo are as follows:

  • MVP Flu Vaccination (free with insurance!)
  • St. Peter’s Health Partners
  • Center for Donations and Transplant
  • NYS OGS Employee Assistance Program
  • NYS OGS Office of Diversity & Inclusion
  • NYS Office of Mental Health
  • Public Employees Federation
  • NYS DOH Bureau of Community Integration & Alzheimer’s Disease
  • Mental Health Association of New York
  • M&T Bank
  • Centers Health Care
  • Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern NY
  • American Heart Association