ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the Save New York’s Safety Net (SNYSN) coalition will demonstrate outside of Governor Kathy Hochul’s office on the second floor of the state capitol today at 1:30 p.m. Along with provider members of SNYSN, allies, supporters and patients will also be in attendance to join the demonstration. The demonstration will occur as the state Health Department (DOH) holds its second webinar on the transition of the Medicaid Pharmacy Benefit from managed care to fee-for-service.

During the first DOH webinar, which was held on August 16, state officials focused primarily on process, and demonstrators will look to have the DOH and Gov. Hochul save critical services and care during multiple public health crises.