Health Commissioner Whalen: Plenty of time to receive 2nd dose despite weather delay

Albany County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While weather delayed delivery of COVID vaccines across the country and locally, including doses for those scheduled to receive their second this week, Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen released a statement to reassure people that there is “plenty of time to safely receive that second dose.”

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, Whalen says: “the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.”

Albany County says they will update their website once the vaccine is received. Additionally, they will notify those who were rescheduled about their new date and time.

