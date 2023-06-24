ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will be hosting the Albany Kickball Tournament. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 25 at 9:30 a.m.

The focus of the tournament is to educate and raise awareness for Huntington’s disease within the community. The disease, which impacts about 41,000 symptomatic Americans, affects nerve cells in the brain.

The event will be held at Ridgefield Park, located at 316 Partridge Street in Albany. All ages are encouraged to attend.

You can make a donation to the event by visiting the HDSA Albany’s website.