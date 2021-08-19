HAZMAT crews close lane on Central Avenue

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire and hazmat crews are on scene at Clardon Swim Center Warehouse around 2199 Central Avenue. There was a small evacuation, and crews were suiting up to head inside at 4 p.m.

Authorities reported one injury that was not serious. The “hazardous materials” or HAZMAT issue led to closing one lane of Central Avenue.

