HAZMAT crews close lane on Central Avenue

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire and hazmat crews are on scene at Clardon Swim Center Warehouse around 2199 Central Avenue. There was a small evacuation, and crews were suiting up to head inside at 4 p.m.

Authorities reported one injury that was not serious. The “hazardous materials” or HAZMAT issue led to closing one lane of Central Avenue.

Stick with NEWS10 for more as this story develops.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire