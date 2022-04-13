MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the citizen notification system for the village of Menands, there was a hazardous materials situation in the area Wednesday. Officials said that it was an ammonia leak.

The village alerted residents to the hazard at around 2:30 p.m., and announced that it had been cleared just after 4 p.m. The incident was located at Midland Farms on 375 Broadway. At the time, the Menands Fire Department said to stay indoors and keep the windows closed if you live in the area.