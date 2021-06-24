Hawkins, special guest at Albany NAACP meeting, talks recent violence

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eric Hawkins, Chief of the City of Albany Police Department, is appearing as a special guest at the June general meeting for the local National Association for the Advancement for Colored People (NAACP). The virtual meeting is on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chief Hawkins is slated to address the department’s response to an apparent uptick in gun violence.

The Albany NAACP branch is set to livestream the monthly general membership meeting on its Facebook page. That feed will also be streamed here at NEWS10.com. Alternately, the forum will also be available on Zoom. You must register online to participate via Zoom.

The Albany NAACP’s mission is to educate and inform the community about issues that affect them in order to help them become more informed voters.

