ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indian Ladder Farms Cidery & Brewery will be hosting the return of their annual Hawaiian Oktoberfest. The event, which will also serve as a fundraiser for the Maui Strong Fund, is scheduled for October 14 and October 15.

Celebrating its sixth year, the festival will feature tropical beverages, creative creations from the Pizza Garden, special German inspired items including knockwurst, and live music from The Swingin’ Palms. The event is free to attend and will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

“Our hearts go out to the many who were affected by the fires in Maui,” said Dieter Gehring, co-owner of Indian Ladder Farms Cidery & Brewery. “When the team was planning this event, it was a collective decision to use this event as an opportunity to support those in Hawai’i. We encourage everyone to come out, have some food and delicious beverages, and support those in need.”

Indian Ladder Farms is located at 342 Altamont Road. Attendees can make cash donations toward the Maui Strong Fund at the event, anyone can donate online through the Maui Strong Fund’s PayPal.