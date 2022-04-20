ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Code Blue Alert has been activated by the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) effective Wednesday, April 20. HATAS said a Code Blue Alert is called when temperatures are expected to be at 32 degrees or less.

The Code Blue program is designed to make it easier for homeless people to find shelter in potentially dangerous winter conditions. Homeless residents of Albany County in need of shelter can go to:

Capital City Rescue Mission at 229 South Pearl Street.

Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street (Lutheran Chruch).

IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street.

Anyone in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124. Officials ask If you see someone local who is in need of housing assistance, please contact a local homeless provider for more information.