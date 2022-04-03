ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Homeless Code Blue Alert for Sunday night, April 3. Code Blue is a low-demand, humanitarian program that goes into effect when temperatures are expected to drop to 32 degrees or less.

The program is designed to reduce barriers for homeless people seeking shelter. Those in need of shelter in Albany County can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street, or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street.

Every social services district in the state is required to operate a Code Blue program. If you see someone located in your New York State county in need of shelter or assistance, contact your local homeless providers for more information.