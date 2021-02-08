HATAS calls Code Blue Extreme alert for week of Feb. 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) is calling a Code Blue Extreme alert effective Sunday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 14. HATAS says there will be real feel temperatures that are expected to drop below 10 degrees.

Code Blue is a low-demand, humanitarian cold weather program designed to help homeless people seek shelter from the cold. It is called when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less, including wind chill.

Homeless residents of Albany County in need of protection can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission on South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter (Lutheran Church) on State Street, or the IPH Safe Haven on South Swan Street. Those in need are also invited to call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.