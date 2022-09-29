COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Colonie’s annual Harvest Fest is set for Sunday, October 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Crossings Park. Admission is free.
The event features entertainment, music, food, crafts, and farmers’ market vendors. Demonstrations by emergency services and a kid’s health and wellness zone will also be a part of the event.
Entertainment
- Wagon and pony rides
- Clowns doing balloon twisting and sculptures
- Face painting
- Ford’s Falconry – Birds of Prey
- Friends of the Pine Bush Community
- Shaker High School Robotic Team
- The Albany Drum Circle from noon to 1:15 p.m.
- Master Yang’s Martial Arts presentation at noon
- An Clár School of Irish Dance at 1 p.m.
- Puppet Show at 1 p.m.
- Magic Show by Melvin the Magnificent at 2 p.m.
- Children’s yoga class at 3 p.m.
- Zero Waste Capital District (composting)
Music
- Teresa Broadwell Quartet from noon to 1 p.m. in the gazebo
- T.S. Ensemble Band from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the gazebo
Demonstrations and services
- Colonie Emergency Medical Services
- Colonie Police Department and DARE
- Shaker Road Fire Department
- Colonie Senior Service Centers Inc. (bus transportation at the Crossings)