COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Colonie’s annual Harvest Fest is set for Sunday, October 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Crossings Park. Admission is free.

The event features entertainment, music, food, crafts, and farmers’ market vendors. Demonstrations by emergency services and a kid’s health and wellness zone will also be a part of the event.

Entertainment

Wagon and pony rides

Clowns doing balloon twisting and sculptures

Face painting

Ford’s Falconry – Birds of Prey

Friends of the Pine Bush Community

Shaker High School Robotic Team

The Albany Drum Circle from noon to 1:15 p.m.

Master Yang’s Martial Arts presentation at noon

An Clár School of Irish Dance at 1 p.m.

Puppet Show at 1 p.m.

Magic Show by Melvin the Magnificent at 2 p.m.

Children’s yoga class at 3 p.m.

Zero Waste Capital District (composting)

Music

Teresa Broadwell Quartet from noon to 1 p.m. in the gazebo

T.S. Ensemble Band from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the gazebo

Demonstrations and services