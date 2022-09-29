COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Colonie’s annual Harvest Fest is set for Sunday, October 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Crossings Park. Admission is free.

The event features entertainment, music, food, crafts, and farmers’ market vendors. Demonstrations by emergency services and a kid’s health and wellness zone will also be a part of the event.

Entertainment

  • Wagon and pony rides
  • Clowns doing balloon twisting and sculptures
  • Face painting
  • Ford’s Falconry – Birds of Prey
  • Friends of the Pine Bush Community
  • Shaker High School Robotic Team
  • The Albany Drum Circle from noon to 1:15 p.m.
  • Master Yang’s Martial Arts presentation at noon
  • An Clár School of Irish Dance at 1 p.m.
  • Puppet Show at 1 p.m.
  • Magic Show by Melvin the Magnificent at 2 p.m.
  • Children’s yoga class at 3 p.m.
  • Zero Waste Capital District (composting)

Music

  • Teresa Broadwell Quartet from noon to 1 p.m. in the gazebo
  • T.S. Ensemble Band from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the gazebo

Demonstrations and services

  • Colonie Emergency Medical Services
  • Colonie Police Department and DARE
  • Shaker Road Fire Department
  • Colonie Senior Service Centers Inc. (bus transportation at the Crossings)