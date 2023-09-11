COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Colonie announced the return of their annual Harvest Fest. The event will be held at The Crossings park on September 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The community celebration will usher in fall with a wide array of local food, crafts and farmers’ market vendors. The festival will feature free wagon and pony rides throughout the day, as well as live music, games, and creative presentations from a variety of organizations.

“Harvest Fest is one of the town’s most popular and well-attended events. At Harvest Fest, attendees can enjoy everything from pony rides to public service demonstrations by our Colonie Police Department. I want to thank each of our corporate sponsors for their generous support. This is a wonderful event that can be enjoyed by all ages in our town and I encourage all to attend.” said Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey.

The Crossings of Colonie is located at 580 Albany-Shaker Road. The event is free and open to the public.