Hannaford To Go now available to shoppers at Delmar store

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local shoppers will now enjoy the ease and convenience of online grocery ordering and curbside pickup with Hannaford’s To Go service at the Delmar store on Delaware Avenue.

Hannaford To Go allows customers to shop online at Hannaford.com and order any item sold at the grocery store, including fresh groceries, household essentials, hot and cold foods and grab-and-go meal options. Hannaford associates assemble the order and have it ready for the customer to pick up in a designated curbside parking spot at the store on the selected date and time.

The service is $5 for smaller orders and free for orders of at least $125. The first order, of any size, is free. Due to high demand and product availability, Hannaford To Go time slots and hours are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. New time slots become available daily at 8 p.m. online.

“Hannaford To Go not only makes things easier on our customers, but also saves them valuable time they can instead be spending with their families,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Delmar Store Manager Brent Caron. “Online customers have access to the same great products and prices that they have come to expect from Hannaford. We are very excited about this addition to our Delmar store and encourage local shoppers to experience the convenience of Hannaford To Go.”

Customers have the option to include comments in their order, such as how yellow they want their bananas or how thick they want their steak.

Hannaford To Go customers will automatically have their My Hannaford Rewards account linked with all online orders, allowing them to continue to earn and redeem savings and digital coupons available through the customer loyalty program. Rewards customers who enter their phone number or scan their app at the register will also have access to in-store purchases – making it easier to create their first Hannaford To Go order.

For more information about Hannaford To Go, visit www.hannaford.com/hannaford-to-go.