ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police officers responded to a domestic-related incident late Saturday night in the area of North Pearl Street and Wilson Street, in which a woman was holding a loaded handgun. Upon arrival, officers encountered Jameela Fredericks, 28, who was allegedly holding the weapon.

Officers ordered Fredericks to drop the gun, which she did. She was safely taken into custody and the loaded .380 handgun was recovered. During her arrest, Fredericks also allegedly ingested several ecstasy pills that she had hidden in her pants. Over 60 more pills were found during the arrest.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Tampering with evidence

In addition, detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit carried out a search warrant at 194 North Pearl Street as part of their ongoing investigation. During their search, police say they found additional quantities of ecstasy pills and cocaine.

The resident, Gregory Moore, 40, was charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

After the search warrant was completed, Fredericks was charged with three more counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Moore was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and taken to the Albany County Jail, and Fredericks will be arraigned following a medical evaluation.