ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a teen in Albany is due in court Friday morning. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Brian Moses, 20, pleaded not guilty in October to second-degree murder.

On September 30, Moses allegedly shot William Sanders, 18, multiple times on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. Albany Police say they found Sanders laying in the road, where he was later pronounced dead.

An indictment handed up on October 5 accuses Moses of killing Sanders. Moses is due in Albany County Court at 11 a.m. Friday.

This shooting was one of three in Albany on the weekend of September 30. City Councilman Owusu Anane called on Police Chief Eric Hawkins to resign after the violent weekend. Anane’s comments were met with backlash from the Mayor’s Office, police department, and other city leaders—who told NEWS10 they support Hawkins—and he’s staying on the job.