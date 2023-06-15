Habitat for Humanity Capital District announced the completion of six new affordable homes in Albany.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Habitat for Humanity Capital District has completed six new affordable homes on Orange Street in Albany. The homes were made possible in part through the American Rescue Plan Act Grant Program.

“Having a safe, affordable home of your own provides stability and opportunity. It also helps ensure that our region remains a place where everyone can afford a safe place to live,” said Christine Schudde, Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity Capital District.

Since 2013, Habitat for Humanity has built or rehabbed 56 units in Albany’s Sheridan Hollow neighborhood. The units were all sold at affordable prices to first-time buyers.

“Three-quarters of our Albany for All ARPA grant funding – approximately $18 million – is being awarded for projects that will create affordable housing, affordable homeownership, community spaces, and direct services in Albany’s neighborhoods of highest need,” said Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “This grant of nearly $4 million to Habitat for Humanity to build 100 new, affordable homes is a significant portion of this transformative investment. Thank you to Habitat for Humanity for committing to our most underserved communities and creating new homeownership opportunities for 100 Albany families.”