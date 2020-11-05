Guptill’s Roller Skating Arena to reopen this weekend

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time since the pandemic, Guptill’s Roller Skating Arena will reopen on Saturday.

“We are very excited about getting open,” explained owner, Wesley Guptill. “But so are the families of the Capital Region. They call every single night, every day, ‘When are you opening? When are you opening?’ So we can finally tell them we’re back!”

Back, but now with new social distancing protocols to help keep everyone safe.

“As you come in the door, everyone will have to have a face mask the entire time. We are gonna make everyone sanitize their hands prior to coming in, as well.” Temperature checks will also be required, and skaters will have to sign in.

Guptill’s Arena holds the record for being the world’s largest indoor roller skating rink, something Wesley Guptill said is beneficial and will allow everyone to be easily spaced apart.

“We are minimizing the amount of people in the building at any one time. That will vary because we are so large, but we are going to keep it to under 100 people every session.”

In between sessions, Guptill said the building will be sanitized. Doors will officially open to the public on Saturday at 1 p.m., something that hasn’t happened in the past seven months.

“We cannot wait to have them back again!”

