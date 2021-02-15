Guptill’s Roller Skating Arena celebrates 70th Anniversary

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Guptill’s Arena opened Valentine’s Day in 1951, to “huge crowds” and still has their doors open today. The arena, which is still owned by the Guptill Family, is celebrating their 70th anniversary this week with special hours of operation.

(Guptill’s Roller Skating Arena)

“With so many of the businesses that you grew up with gone or disappearing, it’s so nice that there is a place where family memories were made, that is still as successful, as it was 70 years ago,” said the arena. “So many people met their husbands and wives, friends, and family, at Guptill’s.”

Starting Monday, skaters can stop by from 1-4 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 21. For more information, visit Guptill’s website or their Facebook page.