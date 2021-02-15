Guptill’s Roller Skating Arena celebrates 70th Anniversary

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Guptill's Roller Skating Arena

(Guptill’s Roller Skating Arena)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Guptill’s Arena opened Valentine’s Day in 1951, to “huge crowds” and still has their doors open today. The arena, which is still owned by the Guptill Family, is celebrating their 70th anniversary this week with special hours of operation.

(Guptill’s Roller Skating Arena)

“With so many of the businesses that you grew up with gone or disappearing, it’s so nice that there is a place where family memories were made, that is still as successful, as it was 70 years ago,” said the arena. “So many people met their husbands and wives, friends, and family, at Guptill’s.”

Starting Monday, skaters can stop by from 1-4 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 21. For more information, visit Guptill’s website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report