GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature is partnering with the Albany County Sheriff’s office to hold a Gun Buyback Program from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Westmere Fire Department in Guilderland. The buyback program will look to reduce the number of illegal firearms on the streets.

According to the Albany County Legislature, those who hand in a firearm will receive money in exchange. The amount will be determined by the type of firearm upon review by the Sheriff’s Office.