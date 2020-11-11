Colonie police arrest 1 after finding alleged cache of illegal weapons

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Colonie are reporting the arrest of Alexander R. Alomar, 20, of Loudonville after they say a domestic violence call led to the discovery of illegal firearms and ammunition.

At 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Bethlehem Police notified Colonie Police of a domestic incident on Clover Lane in Loudonville. The victim told police that her boyfriend, Alomar, threatened her, threw her to the ground, spit in her face, and threw her cell SIM card at the wall, breaking it and disabling her phone. She fled to her mother’s home in Bethlehem, who brought her to police there.

According to police, she also told them during the interview that Alomar had an extensive collection of weapons and had made statements about planning to ambush and shoot police. Police dispatched a SWAT team to the area and investigators applied for a search warrant. They say that before the warrant was signed by a judge, Alomar left the residence and was arrested without further incident.

When they searched his home, Colonie Police—aided by the state police bomb disposal unit—say they found:

9 mm ghost gun

New Frontier 7.62×39 mm semi-automatic magazine-fed assault rifle

Anderson Manufacturing .223 semi-automatic magazine-fed assault rifle

Four loaded high-capacity .223 magazines

Bulletproof vest

Colonie police described the weapons and ammo as illegal. Not only is Alomar unlicensed to carry, they say, but the rifles, magazines, and ghost gun are also all illegal to possess in New York. They also said the ghost gun represents the 24th illegal, loaded handgun they’ve recovered this year.

Police charged Alomar with:

Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree harassment

According to maximum state sentencing guidelines, these charges could be worth as much as 23 years behind bars with a conviction.

Lacking a proper chain of custody, a “ghost gun” is a Frankenstein weapon concocted from 3D printed materials, unregulated black-market purchases, and anonymous online sales. A responsible gun-owner would have no reason to pursue a ghost gun instead of adhering to safe legal practices.

