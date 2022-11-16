ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was found guilty of fatally stabbing another man in March 2020. A jury found Darius Cokely, 22, guilty of Second Degree Murder.

At the time of the incident, police were called to the 500-block of Madison Avenue where they found Maurice Skeen, 22, of Albany, with a stab wound to the torso. He was rushed to Albany Medical Center where he later died. Cokely wasn’t arrested until August 2021.

Cokely is scheduled to be sentenced in January. He faces 25 years to life in state prison.