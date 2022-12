ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was found guilty in a 2019 murder. Quintin Lacy was convicted of Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Officials said he killed a man with an illegal handgun. Police said Lacy shot and killed Ahmad Fleming, 33, on December 7, 2019. Fleming was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sentencing is scheduled for January. Lacy faces 25 years to life in state prison.