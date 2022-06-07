ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy man who fired a handgun at an occupied car on Clinton Avenue in 2020 has taken a plea deal. District Attorney P. David Soares made the announcement Monday, after Stephon Lynch, 24, of Troy, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

The plea satisfies Lynch’s initial charges, which included:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Second-degree reckless endangerment (Misdemeanor)

A criminal complaint alleged that on October 31, 2020, around 2:00 a.m. while in front of 388 Clinton Avenue in Albany, Lynch illegally possessed a 9mm handgun, and fired it at an occupied car. The gunfire was alleged to have hit a building at 423 Clinton Avenue, which was also occupied at the time.

Sentencing has been scheduled for August 4. Lynch is expected to be sentenced to two-and-a-half years in State Prison, followed by one-and-a-half years of post-release supervision.