Albany man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Vincent Ellis, 24, of Albany pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Thursday morning. According to District Attorney David Soares, Ellis faces up to 16 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for his role in a fatal stabbing.

The guilty plea means that Ellis admits to stabbing 28-year-old Brian Jenkins during a fight at around noon on March 9 near the 100 block of Sheridan Avenue. Ellis was reportedly found at the scene by responding officers and taken into custody. Jenkins later died from his injuries.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 9.