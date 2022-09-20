GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland YMCA will host the 13th annual Albany Ride for Missing Children on Friday, September 23. The 100-mile bike ride will start and end at the YMCA, and will last all day, stopping at seven different schools and reaching over 2,000 students with the message of how to stay safe not only in everyday life, but also online.

Aside from raising awareness to stay safe on a daily basis, the ride will aim to accomplish two purposes. The riders will raise money for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), all of which goes towards continued investigation on active cases and providing safety education programs to schools, parents, and community organizations. Riders will also stop at local schools to interact with students and bring the message of child safety and abduction prevention.

During the 100-mile ride, riders will stop for educational rest stops, and will incorporate “silent tributes” to missing children, recovered children, and fallen officers along the way. A tentative schedule of the event is listed below-

