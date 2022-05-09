GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for a good workout, or to support a good cause, you’re in luck- the Guilderland YMCA is hosting a spin fundraiser Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., raising funds to send kids to summer camp. Participants will cycle on spin bikes in the parking lot of the YMCA for two and a half hours, led by five different instructors.

Camp can be life-changing for many children, giving them tools they carry with them for their entire lives. The Capital District YMCA turns no family away because of financial restraints. The average cost to send a child to camp is $270, and Saturday’s fundraiser looks to raise $2700 to send 10 children to camp.

The event comes complete with fun music, giveaways, and a great workout, all to benefit Capital District children. Spots are still open to participate, and you can sign up online to ride from either 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. or from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. If you don’t want to ride, or are unable, and would still like to donate, you can do so on the “Ride for camp” website.