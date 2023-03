Portrait of man feeling very cold and shivering in winter (Getty)

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Guilderland is opening two warming stations on Tuesday, March 13. They will be open beginning at 10 a.m.

The warming stations are located at two area fire departments. One location is the Westmere Fire Department at 1741 Western Ave. The second location is at the Guilderland Center Fire Department at 30 School Rd. in Guilderland Center.

Warmth, power, food, cots, and more will be provided by volunteers from each department.