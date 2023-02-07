GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland State of the Town address will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Guilderland Town Hall. Town Supervisor Peter Barber will deliver it, announcing the town’s 2023 agenda, as well as planned initiatives, investments in park improvements and open space, promoting pedestrian public safety, and the town’s recent accomplishments.

“Guilderland is a wonderful place to live, raise a family, work, and enjoy life,” Town Supervisor

Barber said. “I am proud of the Town’s recent achievements and the plans in our 2023

agenda to advance the quality of life for our community.”

The comprehensive plan update will include encouraging public participation in receiving recommendations to address problems such as housing options, protecting natural resources, and water sources, pedestrian safety, and responding to climate change. Discussions about investing in a new dog park, dog park playgrounds, splash pad, pickleball courts, restored shoreline fishing and hiking trails at the Watervliet Reservoir and a renovated Guilderland Performing Arts Center will be brought up also.