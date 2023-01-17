GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce’s “State of the Town” will take place from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Crossgates Mall. Those interested in attending can register online.

At 8 a.m., registration will take place, as well as a continental breakfast and a networking session. From 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the State of the Town Forum will commence, and invited speakers will take the podium, as well as partake in a Q&A.

The cost of admission is $15 if you are a Guilderland Chamber of Commerce member, $20 for nonmembers, and $20 per person at the door on the day of the event. Invited guests include Congressman Paul Tonko, District Director Colleen Williams, State Senator Neil Breslin, Assembly Member Patrica Fahy, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy, Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber, Guilderland Public Library Director Tim Wiles, and Guilderland Central School District Dr. Marie Wiles.