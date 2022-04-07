GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After initially opting out of cannabis sales, the town of Guilderland has voted to allow recreational dispensaries. The issue came up for vote again this week after two new board members voted in favor of the retail sale of recreational marijuana.

Guilderland is among the first municipalities to reverse it’s vote, which the state allowed during its opt-out period late last year.

“It’s happening, and we know the town residents are going to be consuming marijuana — some maybe growing it — and some anecdotal evidence that there is a need right now for people in chronic pain, opioid addiction and what not,” Town Supervisor Peter Barber said. “Marijuana offers a tool to address these common concerns.”

Barber said he estimates the town can bring in roughly $185,000 a year in revenue from the retail sale of marijuana.