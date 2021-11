GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Guilderland Police Department is warning residents and local businesses of a current phone scam. Police said the caller is soliciting donations for the Guilderland Central School District.

The donations are supposedly for the district’s athletic programs. Police said the fraudulent phone calls are from someone claiming to be “Media All Stars”.

Police said the Guilderland Central School District does not solicit donations through that company.