ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Police Department said they are currently investigating a report of shots fired near an area of Uno Pizzeria & Grill at Crossgates Mall at about 3:00 p.m. Police said at least one victim was wounded while entering the mall.

According to Police, the area has been secured and the public is advised to seek alternate routes. Police said emergency responders have been called to the scene, and the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police said no arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. No Further information by police is available at this time. Check back with NEWS10 as this story develops.