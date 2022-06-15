ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Police Department announced Tuesday that it will be hosting a civilian response to active shooter events (CRASE) course Thursday, June 23. The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Guilderland Town Hall, located at 5209 Western Turnpike.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Law enforcement agencies and officers are commonly asked for direction and guidance on what civilians should do in response to an active shooter event. The CRASE course, designed and built on the “Avoid, Deny, Defend” strategy developed by Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) in 2004, provides strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event.

Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events and civilian response options. If you have any questions about the program, reach out to Guilderland Police at (518) 356-1501.