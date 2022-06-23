GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the wake of multiple mass shootings across the United States, some have decided to take courses on what to do during an active shooter situation. Guilderland residents learned from police different plans and tactics on how to handle an active shooter situation.

Course instructors taught attendees ways of preventing a mass shooter access to certain areas and defending themselves when they come face-to-face with a shooter.

“It’s always good to brush up your skills, be aware of your surroundings,” Officer Matt Hanzlick said. “We talk a lot about situational awareness and having preplans in place. No matter where you go so you can react quickly and get to that decision and make it quick.”