GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Police Department issued a warning Tuesday morning, telling residents to avoid Church Road between Johnston Road and Harmony Hill Road. The road has been closed due to several downed trees in the area.

Several public officials, including Sheriff’s Departments, Emergency Management Coordinators, and Emergency Medical Service providers, have said unnecessary travel should be avoided Tuesday morning. An overnight storm packed a serious punch in the Capital Region- Meteorologist Jill Szwed said roads are wet, slushy, or snow-covered with areas of heavy wet snow and rain continuing to fall.

The storm has caused several road closures across the Capital Region and has knocked out power to several residents as well. Stay up-to-date on the latest traffic trends on our online traffic page, and don’t forget to email any pictures or videos you’ve taken of the storm to news@news10.com.