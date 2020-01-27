Guilderland PD, Crossgates mall management in talks over increased security

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yet another fight at Crossgates on Sunday, and police say they’re ready to put prevention methods in place.

“We have been in talks with Pyramid Management for several months now, we hope to announce a plan in these next few days here, but make no mistake, we will be increasing our presence at Crossgates,” says Guilderland PD Deputy Chief Curtis Cox.

Cox says the discussions over security changes started back in August. Although he says the talks are not centered around a single incident, there was another fight at Crossgates around the same time.

He says on the tentative agenda is adding full time police officers to staff the substation already established in Crossgates.

“That’s where they will do all their reporting and paperwork and arrests if they need to do that,” says Deputy Chief Cox.

He adds there may be increased patrols around the entrance to the Thruway, bus stops, and surrounding areas. He says the police department has already stepped up training for stores to prevent shoplifting through the existing Retail Interdiction Program.

“We were able to enhance this program where the stores will communicate with each other when something occurs, so that there is been an increase in our arrest down there as a result of their vigilance and providing us with information,” Cox explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

He says the investigation into Sunday’s brawl is ongoing. As NEWS10 reported, at least nine minors were taken into custody after a fight at Crossgates turned into a police chase with two U-Haul trucks. Police confirm one of the teens had been stabbed.

This is the second incident in just over a month. Suspects remain at large after another fight at the mall on Christmas Eve. Cox says investigations make it clear the incidents are isolated.

“These individuals seem to always know each other in one way or another, so they’re using this as a meeting place for whatever reason,” he explains. “These incidents all appear to be volatile for only a few seconds, and then — as with the case of last night — they disperse.”

Deputy Chief Cox says the increased security program is on track to be established by next week, and encourages the general public they will be safe when shopping at Crossgates.