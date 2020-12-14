Guilderland issues State of Emergency over increasing COVID cases

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Guilderland has declared a State of Emergency due to increasing cases of the coronavirus. It went in to effect at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless it is extended or rescinded by a subsequent order.

The order was issued based on advice from the town medical director and the director of EMS, according to the town. In a statement, the town said in-part:

This decision was based on rapidly increasing local infection rates, recent surge in transporting COVID-19 patients by Town ambulances, and “community spread” of the virus. Town staff will continue to provide “contactless” services to residents and business while keeping employees safe to the maximum extent possible.

On Monday, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the county saw 154 new positives since Sunday. There was also a new death—a woman in her 80s— which made the county death toll 181.

The town of Guilderland previously issued a State of Emergency on March 19. Supervisor Peter Barber then renewed the order on June 13. Town offices subsequently reopened on August 3.

Under the newest order, town buildings and offices are closed to the general public; town parks, open space and outdoor space will stay open but be monitored by the EMS Department; and town court will continue to operate under guidelines issued by the NYS Office of Court Administration.

Residents can read the full State of Emergency declaration on the town of Guilderland’s website.