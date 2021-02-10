Guilderland issues draft action plan for modifying police practices

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Guilderland Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Committee completed a draft action plan in accordance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 203. The committee members reviewed, modified and modernized policing strategies, policies, procedures and practices to develop the required action plan.

A public hearing will take place on Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. To provide public comments, email reform@togny.org by 5 p.m. on February 10.

To view the meeting, the public has a few options to choose from:

  • Verizon channel 34
  • Spectrum channel 1303
  • The Town of Guilderland website
  • Call into the Zoom meeting at (929) 205-6099 with meeting ID number 897 6147 6418 and passcode 857283

The committee’s action plan can be viewed online.

